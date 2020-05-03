Television and film actress Mithila Palkar, who worked with late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan in 2018 movie Karwaan, paid a beautiful tribute to the late actor by sharing a video on her Instagram account which she made for him. Sharing the video on the photo sharing app, Mithila wrote, “Hey Shaukat, This #SingSongSaturday is dedicated to you. I’m struggling with the singing and strumming as usual but I tried to learn this just so I could bother you with my Binaca Geetmala, one last time. Khush rehna, jahaan bhi ho. Khuda haafiz Love. Tanya. #KarwaanForever.” Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Some Rare Photos From Actor's NSD Days That Show how we Have Lost an Incredible Performer

Talking about working with Irrfan, she had earlier in an interview said, “Also, working with my two co-stars was fabulous. I was the youngest on the set, and would observe everything like a wide-eyed child. It was like Disneyland! Shooting for the film was an enriching experience. They (Irrfan and Dulquer) made my job easy.”

About Irrfan being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, Mithila said, “It was heartbreaking, but you have to face things. He’s very brave about it. There’s a lot of love and respect for him. My prayers are with him.”

Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors in the industry, who entertained us for more than 3 decades, passed away in a Mumbai hospital after the actor, who was battling cancer for the past 2 years, was admitted for colon infection. Responding to the sudeen demise of the actor, Mithila had shared a photo with him and written on Instagram, “Happy times, happier memories! Rest in peace, Sir. They don’t make gems like you anymore.”

Mithila Palkar worked with Irrfan Khan in 2018’s comedy drama Karwaan co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. The movie was helmed by Akarsh Khurana and backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta.