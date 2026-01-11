Mithila Palkar turns 33: Why the ‘Little Things’ star is keeping her birthday simple this year

Actor Mithila Palkar turned 33 on Sunday, and unlike big Bollywood-style celebrations, the popular performer chose to keep things calm, cosy and close to home. Known for her relatable charm and grounded personality, Mithila marked her birthday surrounded by family, friends and good food — just the way she likes it.

In a candid chat with ANI, the actor shared that she has grown fond of simple celebrations over the years. “I am someone who is mostly into a chilled-out kind of celebration. I am a homebody, and I like to be at home. So, this is what happens almost, at least over the last 2-3 years. All my friends come home. My parents and my family come home, and we chill. We cut a cake, and we eat good food. That’s all,” she said.

Why is this birthday extra special for Mithila?

While the celebrations are low-key, the excitement this year is anything but. Mithila’s birthday falls during the release week of her upcoming film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, making it a busy yet joyful time for the actor. Social media has been buzzing since morning, with fans and colleagues showering her with warm wishes.

Calling it a “working birthday,” Mithila shared, “This year, it’s a working birthday, but the celebrations have doubled as it’s my birthday and also the release week of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.”

How does Mithila look back at her journey so far?

As she steps into another year, Mithila reflects on her career with heartfelt gratitude. From dreaming of becoming an actor to living that dream every day, she admits the journey still feels unreal. “I look at it with a lot of gratitude. I wanted to be an actor. That was a dream, and the fact that I am getting to live my dream is just too surreal,” she told ANI, adding that every mentor, colleague and experience has shaped who she is today.

Why does ‘Little Things’ still mean so much to her?

For many fans, Mithila will always be Kavya from Little Things, and the actor agrees that the character holds a special place in her heart. She described Kavya as her most formative role, one she grew with over the years. “I do want to say that Kavya has been the closest to me from Little Dreams… I feel like that is my most formative character,” she shared fondly, crediting the show for its lasting emotional connection with audiences.

What’s next for the birthday girl?

Mithila is now gearing up for Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das. The film stars Vir and Mithila alongside Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade, with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 16, 2026.

As she celebrates another year of life and work, Mithila Palkar proves once again that sometimes, the simplest birthdays are the most meaningful.