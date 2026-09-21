Mithu Mukherjee dies at 71: Veteran Bengali actor passes away after Cancer battle

Veteran Bengali actor Mithu Mukherjee, one of the popular faces of Bengali cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, has died at 71. The actress passed away in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with cancer.

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Mithu Mukherjee (PC: Twitter)

The Bengali film industry has lost one of its familiar faces from the golden era of the 1970s and 1980s. Veteran Bengali actor Mithu Mukherjee has died at the age of 71. The actress, who had largely stayed away from the spotlight in her later years, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night after battling cancer for nearly a year, according to the reports. From memorable performances in popular Bengali films to a brief stint in Hindi cinema, Mukherjee built a career that remains associated with an important period in Indian cinema.

Mithu Mukherjee dies at 71

Veteran Bengali actress Mithu Mukherjee died on Sunday night at the age of 71, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, after a long battle with cancer. She had largely stayed away from the public eye in her later years and was living in Mumbai.

Her demise has been mourned by members of the Bengali film fraternity, including actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. Her death marks the loss of an actor who was once a prominent name on the Bengali screen.

Mithu Mukherjee’s Bengali film career

Born in Kolkata in 1955, Mithu Mukherjee entered films at just 17. She made her screen debut with Chitta Bose’s Shesh Parba in 1972. However, it was Dinen Gupta’s Marjina Abdulla that brought her wider recognition. She played the titular character in the film and soon became a familiar face among Bengali audiences.

️ AICWA Pays Tribute to Legendary Actress Mithu Mukherjee

21 September 2026 Mithu Mukherjee was a celebrated Bengali and Hindi film actress who made her cinematic debut with Shesh Parba and went on to become a familiar and respected face of Indian cinema during the 1970s and… pic.twitter.com/lt9N9AfsAr — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) September 21, 2026

Mukherjee went on to feature in several Bengali films during the 1970s and 1980s. Her filmography included Nishikanya, Mouchak, Swayamsiddha, Hotel Snow Fox, Bhagyachakra, and Sandhi, among others. She also had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names of Bengali cinema, including Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chattopadhyay, and Ranjit Mullick.

Mithu Mukherjee’s work in Bollywood industry

While Bengali cinema remained at the heart of her career, Mithu Mukherjee also did some Hindi films. She made her Hindi debut with Dulal Guha’s Khaan Dost in 1976, opposite Shatrughan Sinha. She later appeared in Safed Jhoot, directed by Basu Chatterjee, as well as Dillagi, and Do Ladke Dono Kadke.

Mukherjee eventually stepped away from films and maintained a private life away from the public eye. She returned to the screen with Chandra Barot’s Ashrita in 1990, which is reported to have been her final film appearance.

Following news of her death, tributes began pouring in. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee mourned her passing, while the All Indian Cine Workers Association also remembered her contribution to Indian cinema.