Mithun Chakraborty Back in Action After Hospital Stay, Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Shares Pictures Sipping Tea

Bollywood renowned singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently shared a picture on Instagram where he met the veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. See Pics

Kolkata: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty after discharging on Monday met with renowned singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya. In his latest Instagram post, Abhijeet was seen sharing a cup of tea with him. Earlier Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to the hospital as he was diagnosed with He was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Take a look at Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Instagram post.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Meets Mithun Chakraborty, Shares Pic

Abhijeet Bhattacharya in his latest Instagram post shared a picture with Mithun Chakraborty and captioned his post, “Mithun Da is all hale and hearty and in the pink of health..The admiration for him is mutual..I met up with him at his place..he’s back to work and his jovial self..Love u #mithunchakraborty (sic).”

Take a look at Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Bhattacharya (@abhijeetbhattacharya)

Mithun Chakraborty Gets Discharged From Hospital

According to the reports of Hindustan Times, the veteran actor was in a ‘stable’ condition, and it had been announced that the actor had been discharged. The 73-year-old was taken to a private hospital on February 10 after experiencing severe chest pain. The actor mentioned, “There is actually no problem, I am perfectly fine. I need to watch my diet. We’ll see; I might resume work soon, maybe as early as tomorrow (sic).”

Earlier, the hospital had stated officially that Mithun was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (stroke) affecting his brain. A team of senior doctors and therapists assessed the veteran actor’s health condition. Additionally, he underwent a range of clinical examinations, including an MRI, as confirmed by a senior official from the medical facility.

Mithun Chakraborty Health Report

The official record of Mithun Chakraborty read, “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist (sic).”

Mithun Chakraborty’s Professional Front

Mithun was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award in 2024. He officially joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s historic Brigade Parade Ground on March 7, 2021. The actor started his career with the film “Mrigayaa,” directed by Mrinal Sen, which won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Some of his other well-known films include “Disco Dancer,” “Agneepath,” “Ghar Ek Mandir,” “Jallad,” and “Pyaar Jhukta Nahin.”

