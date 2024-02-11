Home

Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty Diagnosed With Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident Stroke After Complaining of Chest Pain

Mithun Chakraborty Diagnosed With Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident Stroke After Complaining of Chest Pain

Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning. The hospital released an official statement revealing that the actor was diagnosed with an ischemic cerebrovascular accident stroke.

Mithun Chakraborty Diagnosed With Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident Stroke After Complaining of Chest Pain

Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was brought to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after he reported experiencing chest problems. The hospital shared a major health update about the ‘Kashmir Files‘ actor. Mithun has been diagnosed with an ischemic cerebrovascular accident (stroke) of the brain. “A stroke or brain attack is known medically as a cerebrovascular accident (CVA),” per a Medical News Today story. It happens when a portion of the brain is not receiving enough blood flow. The most frequent kind of cerebrovascular accident that affects people is an ischemic stroke, which is what the actor was diagnosed with.

Trending Now

According to the statement, the actor complained of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs when he was carried to the hospital. He is still being monitored by a group of medical professionals and is now getting the required care. The official statement reads, “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 AM with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. ”

You may like to read

“He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist,” the statement read further.

Chakraborty was been announced as one of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024 recipients. The actor, whom his admirers lovingly refer to as ‘Mithun Da,’ made his film debut in Mrigayaa, directed by Mrinal Sen, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. ‘Disco Dancer,’ ‘Agneepath,’ ‘Ghar Ek Mandir,’ ‘Jallad,’ and ‘Pyaar Jhukta Nahin‘ are among his other hit movies. On March 7, 2021, Chakraborty became a member of the BJP party in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s famed Brigade Parade Ground, also referred to as the ‘Maidan.’

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.