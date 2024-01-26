Home

Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty’s Emotional Statement After Receiving Padma Bhushan: ‘Never Asked Anything For Myself…’ – Watch

Mithun Chakraborty’s Emotional Statement After Receiving Padma Bhushan: ‘Never Asked Anything For Myself…’ – Watch

Actor Mithun Chakraborty released a special message on Friday after being conferred with India's second-highest civilian award - Padma Bhushan for his contribution towards cinema.

Mithun Chakraborty's first statement after winning Padma Bhushan award

New Delhi: Actor Mithun Chakraborty was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award this year. The popular star who has worked across various film industries, was given India’s second-highest civilian award on the eve of Republic Day 2024. Mithun, on Friday, released a video thanking everyone for their love, support and trust in him. The actor looked emotional in the video as he spoke in Bengali language and expressed his gratitude for the award.

Trending Now

Mithun, who was last seen in the Bengali film Kabuliwala, revealed in his video that he never believed in asking anything for himself ever. The actor said the feeling of receiving Padma Bhushan is so special that this is the first time it seems someone has offered him something without him even asking for it. “I am proud, I am happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone. I am experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today. It’s a different feeling altogether. It’s a great feeling (sic),” he said in the video.

You may like to read

The actor dedicated the honour to his millions of fans all over the world and the well-wishers who never stopped loving him and cheering for him. “I would like to dedicate this award to all my fans, my well-wishers from in and out of India, from all over the world. Those who have selflessly loved me, I would like to dedicate the award to them. Thank you so much for giving me so much love and respect (sic),” he added.

Watch Mithun Chakraborty’s first statement after being conferred with Padma Bhushan Award:

Mithun made his debut in the 1977 Hindi film Mrigayaa. The film earned him his first National Award for Best Actor and he never looked back after it. He became a ‘Disco king’ in his Bollywood journey and appeared in many movies. Mithun’s dance performances started getting viral and he would soon have a lot of stand-alone big songs being filmed on him. His notable works include Surakksha, Dilwaala, Ghulami, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Avinash, Dance Dance, Watan Ke Rakhwala, Pyar Ka Mandir, Prem Pratigyaa, Agneepath, Raavan Raaj where he was in the lead role. Later, he transformed himself and got character roles in movies like Golmaal 3, Housefull 2, OMG-Oh My God!, Khiladi 786, Veer, The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files among others.

Mithun also had a brief political career. He first joined the Rajya Sabha as MP from Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. However, he resigned from the party in 2016 and joined the BJP in 2021. He joined the party ahead of the 2021 West Bengal elections. The actor has had a prolific journey which continues with selective projects in both TV and movies.

Our congratulations to him, his family and friends!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.