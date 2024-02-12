Home

Mithun Chakraborty’s First Statement After Getting Discharged From Hospital, Reveals PM Modi Called Him to Check

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has now been discharged from the hospital after reportedly suffering a stroke last week. He spoke to the media as he walked out.

Mithun Chakraborty walks out of the hospital after suffering a stroke

New Delhi: Actor Mithun Chakraborty was discharged from the hospital on Monday noon after suffering a stroke last week. The legendary Indian actor told the media that he was doing fine and there was nothing to worry about. Mithun, known for his work in Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri and Hindi film industries, talked to the media stationed outside the hospital as he walked out.

The 760-year-old didn’t reveal much about his diagnosis or treatment but maintained that he would have to tweak his lifestyle and eating habits to recover well. Mithun also revealed that he got a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who checked on his health and he even “got a scolding for not taking care of his health”. Mithun added that he might just start working soon. He said, “There is actually no problem, I am absolutely fine. I have to keep control of my food habits. Let’s see; I may start working soon, maybe tomorrow.”

Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular stroke

The actor was hospitalised in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10, after complaining of chest pain. He was later diagnosed with a condition called ‘ischemic cerebrovascular accident’ which is a kind of stroke that occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain. Neither the actor nor any of his family members talked about the stroke in their statements. However, all of them maintained that he has been on the road to recovery and has responded well to the treatment.

Earlier, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh also paid a visit to him at the hospital. The actor is a member of the BJP. He has acted in over 350 films in his 47 long years of career. He was also conferred with Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award earlier this year.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

