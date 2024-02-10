Home

Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Son Mimoh Assures It’s ‘Just Routine Checkup’

Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata and underwent an MRI procedure. His son, Mimoh, described it as 'a routine checkup.'

On Saturday, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to Kolkata’s private hospital after he complained of chest pain. According to a report by India Today, a source close to the actor said that he was feeling uneasy, following which he was taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Now, his family has addressed the matter and called it ‘a routine checkup.’

Mithun Chakraborty’s Family Address The Issue

During a conversation with The Indian Express, Mithun’s elder son Mimoh Chakraborty said, “He (Mithun Chakraborty) is 100 per cent fine, and it’s a routine checkup.” According to the news agency PTI, authorities at the Kolkata hospital where Mithun is receiving treatment stated that the actor has undergone an MRI, with further tests currently underway.

“Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later,” the hospital spokesperson said.

Further, the actor-turned-BJP politician was brought to Kolkata’s hospital around 10:30 in the morning. “The reports of the MRI are awaited. He is currently under the supervision of a neuro medicine specialist,” a doctor at the hospital told PTI. Mithun was in Kolkata for the filming of Shahstri.

Mithun Chakraborty’s Padma Bhushan

Mithun, who recently served as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance alongside Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Puja Banerjee, received the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in January 2024.

During an interview with ETimes, the actor’s son expressed his happiness over his father’s respected Padma Bhushan and said, “I have no words to describe this feeling of euphoria and joy. It is such an honour to feel this moment of pride. Dad is truly deserving of this award, and I am so grateful to our government and institutions for honouring Dad with this prestigious award. I am so grateful and full of joy right now. Touchwood.”

Mithun Chakraborty’s Career

Mithun has worked in around 350 films in including Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri and Tamil. The actor revealed that he could not believe it when he first came to know that he would be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Last month in a video message, the actor said, “After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour… It is a feeling I can’t express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love.”

