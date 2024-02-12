Home

Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Veteran Actor is ‘Quite Stable’ After Stroke Diagnosis

Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Veteran Actor is ‘Quite Stable’ After Stroke Diagnosis

Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to the hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. The veteran actor and politician has been diagnosed with ischemic cerebrovascular accident (stroke) of the brain.

Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Veteran Actor is 'Quite Stable' After Stroke Diagnosis

Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Veteran actor and BJP politician Mithun Chakraborty is now in better health and is described as ‘quite stable.’ An official was quoted by the news agency PTI on Sunday. Mithun, 73, reportedly complained of excruciating chest discomfort and was brought to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. The actor has already had many medical tests performed at the hospital, including an MRI. “He is recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge,” a medical facility official told PTI.

Trending Now

The actor’s condition has now been updated by actress Debashree Roy, who will co-star with Mithun in Shastri. “I also met Mithun da in the hospital. He is better now, he was taken to the hospital in time, and yes, his sugar levels had gone down. He was feeling quite uneasy. But now he is out of the ICU and recuperating in a room, ” speaking to Zoom, Roy mentioned.

You may like to read

Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (stroke) of the brain, the hospital announced in an official statement. According to the statement, the actor complained of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs when he was carried to the hospital. “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 AM with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs, ” the official statement read.

“Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist, ” the statement concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.