Mithun Chakraborty Interacts With doctor, Meets West Bengal BJP Chief – WATCH

Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata on Saturday morning after being diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) affecting the brain.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after his health deteriorated. On Sunday, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar went to the hospital to meet Mithun, as per the news agency ANI. Also, earlier in the day, it was revealed that Mithun was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. The statement noted that the actor was admitted to the hospital due to weakness reported in his right upper and lower limbs. Presently, he is undergoing essential treatment and is under the observation of a team of doctors.

Coming back to the video shared by news agency ANI, Mithun can be seen on his bed inside the hospital room. The doctor told him in Hindi, “Ab theek hai, saline chal raha hai, paani aap adequate peerahe hai. Bas peete rahiye (Now it’s ok, drip is continuing, you’re drinking adequate water, keep drinking…” Later, Mithun pointed towards his feet and said something.

Take a look at the video:

#WATCH | West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar met veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a private hospital in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/4FRNoTuwKb — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

On the other hand, numerous individuals were observed gathered around Mithun’s bedside. The clip was shared along with the caption, “West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar met veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a private hospital in Kolkata.” In another clip, cricketer Sourav Ganguly was also seen arriving at the hospital to meet Mithun.

Take a look here:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly arrives at a private hospital in Kolkata to meet his mother, who is admitted here. pic.twitter.com/c4goODkOX1 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Meanwhile, the hospital, where the actor is admitted has released an official statement regarding the actor’s health. The statement indicated that the actor was admitted to the hospital after experiencing weakness in both his right upper and lower limbs.

“Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), a National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed a soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist,” the official statement reads.

