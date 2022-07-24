Mithun Chakraborty fondly known as Mithun Da has been one of the actors from the ‘80s and ‘90s. We have grown up watching his films. Chakraborty, who had made his debut with the 1976 Mrinal Sen directorial Mrigayaa, dominated the 80s Hindi film industry with blockbusters like Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, and Commando among others. Every actor has his or her own struggle while making their place in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview with E-Times, Mithun opened up about his struggles in the industry and revealed a shocking thing from his past.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Day 16: Anupam Kher Starrer Continues To Run Strong, Likely To Cross Rs 225 Crore

Mithun Chakraborty thought of committing suicide

When asked about Mithun Chakraborty's most difficult phase of his career, the veteran actor said, "I generally don't talk much about this, and also there's no particular phase I want to mention. Let's not talk about those struggling days since it might demotivate aspiring artists. Everyone goes through struggles, but mine was so much. Sometimes I used to think I won't be able to achieve my goals, I even thought of committing suicide. I couldn't even return to Kolkata due to some reasons. But my advice is never to think of ending your life without fighting. I am a born fighter and I didn't know how to lose. And, see where I am now."

Mithun Chakraborty on changes in the industry

Mithun Chakraborty also talked about human values that are diminishing in the industry. "I think human values have been diminishing as we move forward and I think social media has to be blamed for this. I know there are good things associated with online media but now people use it more for negative things. Earlier we used to sit with each other and eat. Now, we just go to our vanity vans and get busy with mobile phones."

On the work front, Mithun is making a grand return to his roots in Bengali cinema. He will be seen paired with Mamata Shankar. Projapoti is Avijit Sen’s upcoming family drama with Dev in the lead. It is also a reunion of sorts between Dev and his idol Mithun da after seven long years.