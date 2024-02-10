Home

Mithun Chakraborty Trends on Twitter as Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery, Picture From The Hospital Goes Viral

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been hospitalized in Kolkata due to experiencing chest pain. He is currently receiving treatment.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to the hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. The actor, who has now turned into a BJP leader, was admitted to the hospital at approximately 10:30 am, citing feelings of unease. After the news of Mithun being admitted to hospital went online, fans took to social media platform X and started praying for the speedy recovery of the actor. On the other hand, a picture of Mithun on the hospital bed is also doing rounds on the internet. However, the veracity of the picture has not been confirmed whether whether the photo is from today or not.

From Saturday morning, Mithun Chakraborty and his health have been trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Fans have flooded the micro-blogging site with recovery wishes. While one fan wrote “Get well soon Mithun Chakraborty Sir. We love you and we pray for you.” Another said, Get well soon #MithunChakraborty Praying for your speedy recovery.”

Take a look at the messages shared by fans for Mithun’s speedy recovery:

Wishing Dada a very speedy recovery. We all wish good health for #MithunChakraborty ! — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) February 10, 2024

Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalized After A Sudden Chest Pain Get well soon Mithun Da ❣️#MithunChakraborty #MovieTalkieshttps://t.co/LG00Zxhayd — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) February 10, 2024

#BigBreaking

Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalized After A Sudden Chest Pain Get well soon Mithun Da 🙏🏻💐💐#MithunChakraborty pic.twitter.com/IXEU7195k6 — Anuj Gupta (@gups777) February 10, 2024

Get well soon #MithunChakraborty

Praying for your speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/F1LdYgs8yE — Rajib Chakrabarti (@rajib14) February 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Mithun’s elder son Mimoh Chakraborty said that the actor was completely fine and it was just a routine check-up. During a conversation with The Indian Express, Mimoh said, “He (Mithun Chakraborty) is 100 per cent fine, and it’s a routine checkup.” According to the news agency PTI, authorities at the Kolkata hospital where Mithun is receiving treatment stated that the actor has undergone an MRI, with further tests currently underway.

“Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later,” the hospital spokesperson said.

Mithun, who recently appeared as a judge on the dance reality shows Dance Bangla Dance with Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Puja Banerjee, was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in January 2024.

