Home

Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty’s Family Issues Statement Amidst Viral Chest Pain Reports | Fact Check

Mithun Chakraborty’s Family Issues Statement Amidst Viral Chest Pain Reports | Fact Check

Madalsa Sharma, Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law, explains why the veteran actor and politican was admitted to the hospital.

Mithun Chakraborty’s Family Issues Statement Amidst Viral Chest Pain Reports | Fact Check

Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: As Mithun Chakraborty’s condition worsened and he began to complain of discomfort in his chest, he was sent to the hospital in Kolkata. Fans of the seasoned actor have been deeply concerned ever since word leaked out that Mithun Da was admitted to the hospital. Following Mimoh, the son of renowned actor Mithun Chakraborty, providing clarification, Madalsa Sharma, his daughter-in-law, slammed reports of his hospitalization for chest pain. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, the Anupamaa actor said, “It was just a routine check-up, who is spreading these rumours.”

Trending Now

The ‘Kashmir File‘ actor was reportedly taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata earlier this week after expressing uneasiness. The hospital authorities revealed that the actor had a cerebral stroke. Having stated that they also guaranteed that he is completely healthy, conscious, and well-oriented while on standby.

You may like to read

The Government of India announced in January of this year that Mithun Chakraborty, the three-time winner of the National Film Award, will be receiving the third-highest civilian accolade, the Padma Bhushan. Through his son Mimoh, he sent a statement on social media thanking his supporters. The actor dabbled in politics as well, including a brief term as a member of parliament. In March 2021, he became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in anticipation of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election that year.

On the work front, Chakraborty, who made his film debut in Mrigayaa, directed by Mrinal Sen, won the National Film Award for Best Actor. Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad, and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin are among his other hit movies. Written and directed by Mr Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files‘ was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the height of militancy in the 1990s and was published in March of that year. Aside from Mithun Chakraborty, the film also starred Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher in pivotal parts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.