Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's father Basantakumar Chakraborty passes away on Tuesday in Mumbai due to kidney failure at the age of 95. The actor is currently stuck in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, he is trying his best to get to Mumbai to perform his father's last rites. The actor was shooting in Bengaluru when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-days nationwide lockdown and he has to stay back in the city.

Popular Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta confirmed the news on Twitter and paid her condolence to the family. She wrote, "My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever (sic)."

My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father,Mithun Da.

Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever 🙏 — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) April 22, 2020

Mithun’s son amashi Chakroborty spoke to news agency PTI and said that his grandfather was suffering from age related ailments and breathed his last on Tuesday evening. He said, “Yes, my grandfather passed away last evening due to kidney failure. He is stuck in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown and is trying to come to Mumbai for the last rites.” As per the reports, Mithun’s eldest son Mimoh Chakraborty is in Mumbai.

Basantakumar Chakraborty is survived by his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty, his eldest son Gouranga Chakraborty aka Mithun and his family.