Mumbai: Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, who will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's thriller Bestseller, spoke to India.com about her journey in the Marathi film industry and her experience working with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Talking about her experience of filming the show, Sonalee said, "The vibe on the set was cool but the shooting was quite challenging. Since we were shooting outdoors, we got a lot of time to bond on set. Our cast is a mix of everything – Mithun Da is a Bengal actor (who then gained popularity across the nation), Gauahar from Television, Shruti and Arjan are from the South and I am from Maharashtra – it is a beautiful amalgamation of people from different zones."

When asked about her character, she said, "My character is a cop who heads the cybercrime department. She is not like the cops we see in movies like Dabangg. In fact, she is a woman of few words. She reads details, glances and signs."

The highlight of Sonalee Kulkarnee's journey while shooting for this series was her experience working with Mithun Da who also stars in Bestseller. "I can go on and on about Mithun Da. He is such a delight to work with. I was nervous when I met him but he made me feel comfortable and even appreciated my work. The first shot we gave together broke the ice between us. He told me he liked my shot," she elaborated.

The ator also spoke about a heartfelt moment she shared with Mithun Da. “Our characters had a scene in the show where we both got vulnerable. Mithun Da had tears in his eyes when I spoke my line. It wasn’t expected because we weren’t supposed to reach that emotion. After the shot, he came to me and said, ‘Beta tumne toh dil ko choo liya…’ That moment gave me immense confidence. This moment is the highlight of my journey,” Sonalee added.

When asked if Marathi cinema can give Bollywood a tough competition in coming years, Kulkarni said, “People no longer need remakes or dubbed versions. They will happily watch content in the original language. Amazon Prime Video (and I am not saying this because my show is streaming there) has amazing content in regional languages. Next time when we speak, we won’t divide content on the basis of language. Everything will be available to the audience on one platter.”

