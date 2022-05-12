Ali Fazal Shares Mirzapur 3 Look: Actor Ali Fazal took to Instagram as he shared his new look from Mirzapur Season 3. The Death on The Nile actor surprised his fans as he teased them with a glimpse of his character Guddu Pandit from the web show. Ali’s Mirzapur co-actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Amyra Dastur also reacted to his new look. Check out this post shared by Ali on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Farhan Akhtar Confirms Big International Project, Bags Marvel Studios Series 'Ms Marvel'

Ali Unveils Guddu Pandit From Mirzapur 3!

In the monochrome picture, the actor is seen sitting in a dilapidated room as he stares at the camera with an intense expression on his face. Ali who plays Guddu Pandit, captioned his post as, “And the time begins!! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on..laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! GUDDU AARAHE HAIN .. apne aap.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Arrive at Farhan Akhtar’s Residence, Fans Call Them Match Made in Heaven - See Viral Pics

Friends And Fans React to Ali’s New Look!

The actor’s Mirzapur 3 co-star Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who portrays Golu Gupta in the series wrote, “Intezaar hai(Will be waiting).” Actor Amyra Dastur commented, “Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas #gudduisback .” Ali’s girlfreind Richa Chaddha commented, “❣️❤️.” Check out the fan comments on the actor’s new look:

The third installment of Mirzapur also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal in stellar roles. Mirzapur streams on Amazon Prime Video and is helmed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwan’s Excel Entertainment. Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna are the creators of the crime thriller series.

