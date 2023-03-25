Home

MM Keeravani recently revealed that Guneet Monga went breathless and was hospitalized after 'The Elephant Whisperers' won an award for 'Best Documentary Short Film'.

MM Keeravani Reveals Guneet Monga Was Hospitalized: RRR‘s Oscar win brought laurels to India as the whole world is still grooving to Naatu Naatu. The energetic song sequence picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan won the 95th Academy Award for Best Original Song. Filmmakers like James Cameron and Steven Spielberg also praised MM Keeravani apart from director SS Rajamouli, NTR, Ram and other artists associated with the project. However, Guneet Monga’s documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers directed by Kartiki Gonsalves also created milestone at Oscars 2023. It won the award in the Best Documentary Short Film segment. However, Guneet later opened up and said that she wasn’t given time to speak at the ceremony, despite it being a big moment for her as an Indian.

MM KEERAVANI SAYS GUNEET MONGA WAS HOSPITALISED AFTER OSCAR WIN

Now, in a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, Keeravani revealed that “The universe was listening to my prayers and it happened. Which left me in not great excitement. But it was exciting only, but not to an extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner–Guneet Monga. She was not given time to speak her words, so she went breathless and she was hospitalised also.” Guneet had earlier said that “There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it’s India’s first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn’t have come so far and not be heard. Western media is pulling up The Academy that I did not get to speak. People are so offended that I did not get the chance to deliver my speech. There are videos and tweets online expressing disappointment that I couldn’t get to speak. This was India’s moment taken away from me.”

Guneet has produced The Elephant Whisperers is streaming on Netflix and showcases the caretaker couple Belli and her husband Bomman raising two elephant calves, ‘Raghu’ and ‘Ammu.’

