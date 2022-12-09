MNS Leader Threatens to Stall The Release of Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan Starrer ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar recently threatened to Stall the release of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India.

MNS Leader Threatens to Stall The Release of Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan Starrer 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India

MNS Leader Threatens to Stall The Release of Fawad Khan’s Film: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar came up with controversial remarks against Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt. The MNS leader threatened against the release of the film in India in a series of tweets, an ANI report stated. Kopkar stated that following Raj Thackeray’s orders he won’t let the movie release anywhere in India. He also went on to call Fawad’s fans and traitors and wrote if they want to see the film they can go to Pakistan. Khopkar also expressed his disappointment and opined that it is infuriating that an Indian company is planning The Legend of Maula Jatt‘s India release.

MNS LEADER AMEYA KHOPKAR CALLS FAWAD KHAN FANS ‘TRAITORS’

The MNS leader tweeted, “There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film ‘ The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India.” He further wrote in another tweet that, “Fawad Khan’s fans, traitors may very well go to Pakistan and watch the film.”

CHECK OUT AMEYA KHOPKAR’S TWEETS AGAINST THE LEGEND OF MAULA JATT:

There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film ‘ The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) December 9, 2022

Fawad Khan’s fans, traitors may very well go to Pakistan and watch the film. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) December 9, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt became the first Pakistani film to garner Rs 230 crore worldwide.

For more updates on The Legend of Maula Jatt India release, check out this space at India.com.