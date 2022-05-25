Hansal Mehta-Safeena Wedding Photos: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has tied the knot with his longtime partner of 17 years Safeena Husain on Tuesday in San Francisco, California. Hansal and Safeena have two children and in a long post, the Bollywood director revealed that the two have watched their sons growing and chasing their dreams. Also, their wedding was impromptu and unplanned. “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows, however, were truthful and but for this little ceremony, they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else.”Also Read - Anubhav Sinha Shares a Cute Bollywood Moment From Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s wedding

Hansal took to his social media to post pictures of the wedding ceremony, in which the couple signed the wedding documents. For the ceremony, Hansal Mehta wore a casual tee and denims with a beige blazer while Safeena Husain opted for a pink kurta-salwar. He went on to share a few more pictures on his Instagram Stories, one of which went with the caption, "Hitched. Finally." He captioned another photo as "Modern Love".

Hansal Mehta and Safeena’s adorable wedding pictures are here

Celebrities congratulated Hansal and Safeena on their big day

Actor Pratik Gandhi joked while congratulating Hansal Mehta and Safeena, “This is lovely ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Well it’s inspiring and pressurising too. @bhaminioza is already giving me heard looks. 😂”.

Hansal Mehta recently directed the anthology Modern Love Mumbai’s ‘Baai’ that featured Chef Ranveer Brar and Pratik Gandhi.