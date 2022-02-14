Mumbai: Love comes home this year as Amazon Prime Video today announced local adaptations of the International hit series, Modern Love. Launching in three Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the series will be titled Modern Love: Mumbai, Modern Love: Chennai, and Modern Love: Hyderabad. The series will feature adaptations of stories from the eponymous column, with each episode designed to take audiences on a heartwarming journey of discovering love through stories of multiple human emotions ranging from love and romance to self-love, familial love, love towards ones’ friends, and love that emerges out of kindness among others. The anthology series is slated to release in 2022 across 240+ countries and territories.

“Love knows no boundaries, it’s a universal language understood by all,” said James Farrell, head of local Originals, Amazon Studios. “Modern Love is an ode to love in its varied forms. We have seen audiences across the world relate with the stories from our US show, and we feel India’s diverse culture organically lends itself to the series. We’re confident that the Indian adaptations will similarly touch a chord with our customers.”

“India is the land of love – and with our Indian adaptions we are aiming at taking stories of love that are rooted in Indian soil to audiences across India and the world,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video. “The series which will be made across multiple languages, will explore the countless shades of love. While these heartwarming stories are adapted from the famous New York Times column, they’re quintessentially Indian at heart, with the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad serving as the perfect canvas. We’re truly excited to bring these incredible stories to our customers across India and the world.”