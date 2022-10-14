Modiji Ki Beti Review: They say that comedy is very serious business, and it couldn’t be truer, especially in Bollywood, where making the audience laugh results in filmmakers, writers and actors skirting caricaturish or cringe territory more often than anyone would like to admit. Every once in a while, though, a Bollywood comedy movie comes along that takes you completely by surprise, more so when it’s from the indie stable, with little to none strong backing from big names prior to release. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Khosla Ka Ghosla are such films that immediately spring to mind. Joining them now as another little indie gem with big laughs and something relevant to say is Avani Modi, Pitobash Tripathy and Vikram Kocchar starrer Modiji Ki Beti.Also Read - Dhoka Movie Review LIVE Updates: Moviegoers Say It’s ‘DHOKA’ With Audience

WHAT’S IT ABOUT

Two aspiring Pakistani terrorists kidnap an Indian actress, falsely believing she’s PM Modi’s daughter. When they realize their folly, she demands they keep up the charade a bit longer. Also Read - Brahmastra Review: Welcome Bollywood 2.0 With Ayan Mukerji's Unbelievably Gorgeous Film

WHAT’S HOT

The concept of Modiji Ki Beti is genuinely unique, the execution is a whole lot of fun and the humorous touch never loses steam from first frame toast. It’s also telling how Director Eddy Singh and his writers manage to intersperse miniature moments of bonding, political statements and pith between two warring nations sans ever venturing into preachy territory or losing out on the comical anatomy of the movie. The performances from Avani Modi, Pitobash and Vikram Kocchar back it all up every step of the way as does the editing, which keeps the narrative short and snappy. There’s a surprisingly good song, too, in the first half. Also Read - Brahmastra Twitter Review: Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse Impresses With Stunning VFX And Grandeur - Check Tweets

WHAT’S NOT

If there’s one avenue where Modiji Ki Beti falters quite a bit, then it’s by way of the production values, which look cheap, tacky and out of place with all the other terrific things going on around them. The performances from the rest of the supporting cast also don’t match up to the aforementioned lead players, but thankfully, it doesn’t stick out as the rest don’t have much to do.