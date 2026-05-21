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Mohanlals top 8 films on OTT: Drishyam, Thudarum, to L2 Empuraan, celebrate Lalettans 66th birthday with these special picks

Mohanlal’s top 8 films on OTT: Drishyam, Thudarum, to L2 Empuraan, celebrate Lalettan’s 66th birthday with these special picks

From gripping thrillers to emotional dramas this curated list brings together some of Mohanlal’s most talked about performances that continue to entertain audiences across generations and streaming platforms with lasting impact and strong repeat value.

Top 8 films of Mohanlal (PC: Twitter)

Mohanlal continues to remain one of the biggest names in Indian cinema and his 66th birthday has become even more special for fans this year with the release of his most-awaited Drishyam 3. Fondly known as Lalettan among admirers, the Malayalam superstar has entertained audiences for decades with unforgettable performances across thrillers, action dramas, courtroom stories and emotional family entertainers. His ability to effortlessly switch between larger-than-life heroes and grounded emotional characters has made him a favorite across generations.

From intense political thrillers to psychological mysteries, Mohanlal’s OTT library perfectly showcases his incredible range as a performer. These films not only celebrate his journey as an actor but also remind audiences why Lalettan continues to dominate both theatres and streaming platforms with a timeless screen presence and memorable storytelling.

Top 8 Best Films of Mohanlal to watch on OTT

Thudarum (JioHotstar)

Thudarum stars Mohanlal as Shanmugham also known as Benz, a retired stuntman now working as a taxi driver in a peaceful hillside town. His calm life changes after his beloved black Ambassador car gets seized in a drug related case forcing him to fight against dangerous situations to protect his family. The emotional storytelling and gripping action make the film one of Mohanlal’s strongest recent performances.

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L2 Empuraan (JioHotstar)

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran L2 Empuraan continues the journey of Stephen Nedumpally as he navigates political conspiracies betrayal and power struggles. Mohanlal brings intensity mystery and charisma to the role making the sequel a thrilling watch for fans of stylish political dramas.

Drishyam (JioHotstar)

Drishyam remains one of Indian cinema’s most iconic thrillers. Mohanlal plays Georgekutty a simple family man who uses intelligence and careful planning to protect his loved ones after a tragic incident. The gripping suspense and unforgettable climax continue to make the film a must watch even years after release especially now with Drishyam 3 arriving on his birthday.

Drishyam 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Drishyam 2 stars Mohanlal as Georgekutty, a smart and calm family man whose past continues to haunt him even after years. When a new twist reopens an old murder case, his family is once again pulled into a tense police investigation.

As pressure builds, Georgekutty is forced to outthink the system with a carefully planned strategy to protect his loved ones. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film blends suspense, emotion and clever storytelling, with Mohanlal delivering a restrained and powerful performance throughout.

Also read: Drishyam 3 Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s suspense drama gets mixed reactions from netizens; ‘didn’t recreate magic’

Lucifer (Amazon Prime Video)

Lucifer follows the rise of Stephen Nedumpally after the death of a political leader triggers power struggles and betrayal. Mohanlal’s commanding screen presence and sharp dialogue delivery helped turn the political thriller into a blockbuster success loved by audiences across India.

Pulimurugan (JioHotstar)

In Pulimurugan Mohanlal transforms into a fearless hunter protecting villagers from deadly tiger attacks. The film combines emotional family moments with large scale action sequences creating one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest commercial entertainers.

Manichitrathazhu (JioHotstar)

Widely regarded as a cult classic Manichitrathazhu stars Mohanlal as Dr Sunny a psychiatrist investigating strange incidents inside a haunted mansion. The film brilliantly blends horror psychology and emotional storytelling while giving audiences one of Mohanlal’s most iconic characters.

Also read: This 2-hour-17-minute film became biggest disaster of 2025, made on budget of Rs 70 crore, earned only Rs…, movie name is…, lead actor is…

Neru (JioHotstar)

Neru features Mohanlal as Vijayamohan a lawyer returning to court after years away from practice to fight for justice for a visually impaired sculptor played by Anaswara Rajan. Directed by Jeethu Joseph the emotional courtroom drama blends legal tension with powerful performances making it one of Lalettan’s most appreciated recent OTT films.

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