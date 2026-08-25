Mohanlal’s wife Suchitra recalls father’s warning before their marriage, reveals what he told her: ‘I will not let you…’

Suchitra Mohanlal looks back at the early days of her relationship with Mohanlal and remembers the concerns her father had before the couple got married. She also shares details about how they first met and how their relationship developed.

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Suchitra Mohanlal recalls how her father reacted to her decision to marry Mohanlal (PC: Twitter)

The story behind Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Suchitra Mohanlal’s marriage is one that has largely remained away from the spotlight. After decades together, the actor’s wife has now shared some personal memories from the early days of their relationship. In a recent conversation, she spoke about their first meeting and explained how her father reacted when she expressed her wish to marry the superstar. She also remembered the advice she received before taking the decision. Her father wanted her to understand that marrying an actor could come with challenges and asked her to be prepared for the demands of a life connected to the film industry.

Suchitra Mohanlal remembers meeting Mohanlal

Suchitra said her first meeting with Mohanlal happened at a wedding. Since their families already knew each other she had the opportunity to meet the actor. At the time she was also an admirer of his work. She recalled approaching Mohanlal as a fan and asking him for a photograph. Interestingly she said she never ended up receiving a copy of that picture. The meeting however stayed with her and eventually her feelings for the actor became more serious.

What did Suchitra’s father tell her?

When Suchitra told her family that she wanted to marry Mohanlal there was reportedly no major objection. She suggested that the proposal could be taken forward through actor Sukumari who was known to her father. Her father was Tamil film producer K Balaji who had produced several successful films including Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s Billa. Before giving his approval he wanted Suchitra to understand what life with an actor could involve.

Recalling his advice during her conversation with Can Channel Media, Suchitra said, “He told me you should think about it first. Because you are going to marry someone who works in an industry like this. Sometimes he stays home, sometimes he goes to a shoot and doesn’t come back for a few days, and if you come with a puffed face, it won’t work. And when you’re in this industry, you hear a lot of things.”

She continued, “You have to be able to handle all of that well. Your mother is a very calm person. You see your mother adjusting everything. You will have to do the same. If you come back tomorrow and cry, saying, ‘Daddy he’s like this or that,’ I will not let you back into the house. So, you just have to think about everything and decide.”

The message was clear. Her father wanted her to make the decision only after understanding the realities of being married to someone whose career involved constant travel long shooting schedules and public attention.

Mohanlal and Suchitra’s family life

Mohanlal and Suchitra got married on April 28, 1988. They have two children, son Pranav Mohanlal and daughter Vismaya Mohanlal. While Mohanlal has remained one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars Suchitra has mostly stayed away from public attention. Their decision to keep family matters private has allowed them to maintain a relatively quiet personal life despite the actor’s long and highly visible career.