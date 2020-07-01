Television actor Mohena Kumari Singh has finally tested negative for COVID-19 after a month-long battle. Taking to Instagram, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor confirmed, “We finally tested Negative of coronavirus… after a month! We’d like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS Rishikesh.” (sic) Also Read - Mohena Kumari Singh on Being Tested Positive For COVID-19: 'There Are People Suffering Way More Than Us'

Sharing her gratitude towards the doctors and healthcare professionals, she wrote, "Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses , compounders and other medical staff… I'd like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. I really hope and pray that all doctors are doing the same for people of all ages , strata and religion. People put immense faith in doctors and we always hope for doctors to reciprocate that with selfless care and humanity. I'd like to wish all the selfless , honest , diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service. #doctorsday2020,"



Along with Mohena, her husband Suyesh Rawat, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, and their five-year-old son along with some staff members have been tested positive for coronavirus. On June 13, the family returned home from the hospital despite still being COVID-19 positive. They have been living in isolation at home since then.

With inputs from IANS!