Television actor Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, suffered through COVID-19 along with six other family members. The family recovered and are currently under home quarantine. Now, she opened up on her battle with coronavirus with Pinkvilla and said that it is more about being positive and dealing with anxiety. She also spoke about the dos and don’ts to follow while being tested. Revealing that the first few days were difficult and when the family was tested positive, it was more of mental pressure than physical, she said that when you realize that you have got exposed to the virus, you feel shaken. Also Read - Mohena Kumari Singh Finally Tests Negative For COVID-19, Expresses Her Gratitude For Doctors And Healthworkers

Speaking on her early symptoms, she said that she has body ache for three-four days and it was intense and unbearable. Speaking about her mother-in-law, she said her fever was going up and was high and it is more tricky for old people. Also Read - Mohena Kumari Singh on Being Tested Positive For COVID-19: 'There Are People Suffering Way More Than Us'



She was said, “It is just that when you hear that you have got exposed to the virus, you just feel shaken. The night before we were to take the test, we felt the anxiousness. Going into it, physically, I had body ache for three-four days, I had intense pain and was unbearable. Also, my mother in laws fever was going up and was high, I just feel it is mental khel because you keep thinking what will happen now. But it can be tricky for old people.”

She emphasized that it is important to be selfless than being selfish. “Be selfless instead of being selfish. That’s what we all did. We put our stress into taking care of our people”, she added.

Adding about the low phase, she said, “We used to just peak from our doors and just ask each other if we are fine. It was not to break rules or anything. You get low, you are going to get low at some point, everybody will get into depression zone, but you have identified that. What happens with depression is that it is like the black hole which sucks you in. It is your prerogative to get out of it. You can only do it by realizing you are getting sucked.”



“On the 9th or 10th day, it was getting too much. What really helped was my husband. I had a lot of anxiety on those days but I just held his hands and stood and took positive energy from him. Also, communication is important because keeping. Everybody is different. If you keep things within you, you become a heavy person and keep suppressing. You need to keep energies going”, she further revealed.