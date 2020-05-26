Actor Mohit Baghel, who is best known for his role in Salman Khan’s Ready, passed away on May 23 after losing battle with cancer at 26. His best friend and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra is teared up with his death. Opening up on his last meeting with Mohit, he told SpotboyE, “Few months back, I had gone to Noida for promotions of my web series, Class Of 2020. So after work, I went to his home, where he was staying for his treatment. And we had clicked a picture also but I didn’t know it will be the last picture with him. I spoke to him just 3-4 days before his death. I had called him to discuss one of my projects but he asked me to chat on messages as he was suffering from throat ulcers due to Chemo. He was in Mathura at that time and said the treatment is on and he is feeling better.” Also Read - Mohit Baghel's Death: TV Actor Rohan Mehra's Note For Dear Friend Will Tear You up

He also spoke about his cancer and revealed that though he was suffering from Cancer for one and a half year but it got detected only six months back. He also said that Mohit started getting a stomach ache and then he got tested for it. Initially the cancer was in his kidney but later it shifted to his chest. He was quoted as saying, "He was suffering from Cancer from nearly one and half year but it was only six months back it got detected and since then his treatment was on at AIIMS and India's best doctor was treating him. He started getting bad stomach ache and then he got tested for it. As far as I know, the cancer was in his Kidney and then had slowly shifted to his chest, so things got critical as it was on the third stage already. Due to which they couldn't remove his Kidney, so his chemotherapy was on after which they were supposed to operate on him, but he passed away before that."



Opening about good times they spent together, he revealed, "We met on our film set, Uvaa and since then became best of friends. He was so close to me that all my birthdays and events would be incomplete without him. In fact, when I came back to Mumbai for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after my Cape Town schedule, I stayed at his place for almost 15 days. And when I shifted to my bunglow in Royal palms he used to often visit there and we used to chill together. We had shared a lot of secrets with each other and discussed work also. He was a very creative person and guided me whenever I asked for it. In fact ,this sad news of him being diagnosed with Cancer also reached to me when I had called him to discuss one of my projecs."



Mohit was confident that he will get perfectly fine. “His condition was critical at that point also but he was very sure that he will get well soon. He was very strong and positive towards it and told me, I will be fine hundred percent. Usko bilkul bhi dar nahi tha ki vo itni badi bimari se lad raha hai”, he added.