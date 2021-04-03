Mumbai: Much-awaited Mohit Chadda starrer Flight has been released and the audience is loving it. An action thriller that presents a stunning performance by Chadda has been appreciated by critics as well. Critics have appreciated not only the thrilling moments and the unique plot of the movie but have also mentioned that it is the twists and turns which make this movie more interesting. Also Read - Flight Movie Review: Mohit Chadda Shines in This Exciting Thriller; Get on Board Now!

Following the journey of a business tycoon Ranveer Malhotra, who gets trapped on a jet all alone, owing to the schemes of his board members, the thriller has been a breath of fresh air for the audience. Apart from the exceptional storytelling technique and VFX, the ensemble cast, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Shibani Bedi, Viveck Vaswani and the lead star Mohit Chadda are being praised for their authentic work.

Film critics and fans took to social media to share their heartwarming opinions about the film.

Was amused to know the budget of #Flight vis a vis the scale. Watched the film and some solid visuals for the budget with thrilling moments, and a unique plot. A pop corn watch. Kudos to the efforts taken by #MohitChadda and team to bring their dream to spectacle. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) April 1, 2021

#Flight‘s basic idea itself is intriguing – a lone man trapped in an airplane that’s flying without a pilot at 30,000 feet! Thankfully, the execution and script makes it a watchable fare and fulfills expectations raised by the film’s trailer https://t.co/ZoOgMzD1MF — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) April 1, 2021

#Flight far exceeds expectations. An action thriller that moves at a relentless pace, it’s a concept film by #SurajJoshi with many twists & turns that keep you at the edge of the seat. @imohitc is fab as a man caught in a tense situation and still battling it with humour ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0hTCDkmOIO — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) April 1, 2021

After reading the reviews, we would say that Mohit Chadda and debutant Suraj Joshi’s dream project has taken off to a great start with flying colors.

A Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, K.Chadda’s Flight is directed by debutant director Suraj Joshi. Starring Mohit Chadda, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi in pivotal roles, the movie has released on April 2nd, 2021.