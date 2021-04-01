Mumbai: Mohit Chadda starrer Flight is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited movies of the year. Since the release of its trailer, the audience showered love over the cast and crew of the movie. The edge-of-the-seat thriller focuses on human survival instincts, a relatable aspect in the current scenario. But as the movie is set to release tomorrow, here are five reasons why we should be a part of Ranveer Malhotra, a business tycoon played by Mohit Chadda’s, fight to survive. Also Read - Mohit Chadda Treats Fans With New Teaser of Flight; Have You Watched it Yet?

Never Seen Before Concept

While Bollywood has always experimented with genres to give the audience the best entertainment, somewhere down the line the stories that are showcased get a little monotonous. Flight being the brainchild of Mohit Chadda and Suraj Joshi, focuses on pure human instincts of surviving a catastrophe, a concept rarely seen in Hindi cinema. This edge-of-the-seat thriller will take you through an emotional roller coaster. Also Read - India Extends Suspension of International Flights till April 30 Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Versatile Star Cast

The backbone of any movie is a strong star cast that will give their entire energy to the movie. Starring veteran actors like Pavan Malhotra, Viveck Vaswani, Zakir Hussain, and young talents like Mohit Chadda, Pritam Singh, Ishita Sharma, Shibani Bedi, Flight has an array of talents to offer. The meticulously planned characters will stay with you for decades to come. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! Mohit Chadda on His Upcoming Action-Thriller Film Flight

Bollywood Dialoguebaazi

It’s not a Bollywood film if the exaggerated dialogues are missing. Filled with iconic dialogues, the makers of Flight have kept it relatable for all movie lovers. With his famous dialogue ‘Aaj marne ka mood nahi hai’ doing rounds on social media, actor Mohit Chadda has made it known that he is a fan of superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

High Octane VFX

A man surviving all alone on a plane fighting to survive and live is a rare situation one has to deal with. The team took extra efforts during the post-production of Flight to keep the movie as original as possible. Being one of the highest VFX films in Bollywood, the scenes will keep you on the edge.

The Surprise

Ever since the release of Flight’s trailer, the makers of the movie have maintained secrecy about the characters. Hyping up the intrigue of the critics and the audience over these characters with dialogues promos. All we can say that the audience is in for a huge surprise with these characters.

A Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, K.Chadda’s Flight is directed by debutant director Suraj Joshi. Starring Mohit Chadda, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi in pivotal roles, the movie is all set to release on April 2nd, 2021.