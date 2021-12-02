Flight on Amazon Prime Video: Actor Mohit Chadda’s big Bollywood debut film Flight is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers who couldn’t watch it on the big screen can now experience the thrill in the comforts of their home.Also Read - Chhorii Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha Delivers Her Career-Best Performance in a Honor-rific Film

The Suraj Joshi-directorial is a thriller drama laced with action and mystery. It narrates the story of Ranveer Malhotra, who defies all odds to survive a plane hijack and bring back glory to his business. The film has joined the list of the biggies that have been released on the OTT platforms this month to jazz up the holiday season for the audience. Along with Flight, biggies like Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas and Sara Ali Khan’s Atrangi Re are going to entertain the viewers this month. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh Give Us Wednesday Treat As Honsla Rakh Drops On Amazon Prime

Announcing the news on social media, Mohit Chaddha who spearheads the film, took to Instagram and wrote, “#FLIGHT streaming on @amazonprimevideo … do watch it @rowdy__jo @heyishita @pavanrajmalhotra @babita.ashiwal @normallycrazy @ipsivootar @shibani_bedi @pritamsingh9 @anuj_mat @smriti_minocha @theshaahidamir @tasneemdhinojwala12 #zakirhussain @crazyboyzentertainment https://tinyurl.com/FLIGHTonAmazon (sic).” Also Read - Inside Edge 3: Five Things to Refresh Your Memory as The Third Season Premiers This December

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Chadda (@imohitc)

Flight has the right kind of thrill and adventure that cannot be missed. It’s a total family entertainer. Watch it now!