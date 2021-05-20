Mumbai: It seems like musician Mohit Chauhan isn’t too happy with the current Bollywood music scene. Having spent over two decades in the industry, the singer has, time and again, called out issues with the status of singers and quality of music. And now, he has made another statement in that direction. Mohit, who independently made hits and also contributed to making Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, recently spoke to entertainment portal Koimoi and shared how music company works these days. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: AR Rahman Shares Glimpse of Dil Bechara Musical Tribute, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh And Many More Join

Mohit Chauhan talks about Indian singers and their work in the industry. When Chauhan was asked how are singers roped in the music company and how well social media helps. He said, "Mujhe nahi lagta social media ka uspar koi khaas farak padta hai. Dekhiye jo films me gaane milte hai, vo ek decision rehta hai producers ka, director ka bhi rehta hai kuch, ek music label ka bhi usme kaafi sara stake hota hai. Aur mene suna hai ke kuch music companies hai jo artist ko sign karti hai, ki aap humare sath sign up hojaeye, hum aapke talent pe kamaenge, zyada hum kamaenge, thoda aapko denge."

Mohit Chauhan further gives a brief explaining how Bollywood music companies work: "To aap sign up karlete hai. Fir music companies jo hoti hai, un singers ko push karti hai. Suppose, me music company hoon, mene 6 singers ko sign up kiya hai, and I am earning because of them, to mere pass jab koi project aaega, so instead of giving it to somebody else who won't profit me in terms of economy, me bolunga ye mere pass 5 singers hai, inse hi gawaega. That's how it is going to be. So that is what I have heard."

“To uski wajah se bhi farak padta hai. But God has been really kind to me. I have been working for more than two decades. Albums se mene shuru kiya tha, abhi bhi gaa raha hoon. To dekhiye vo economics jo hai vo to kaam karta hi hai. Music companies and producers apas me kya baat chit hai, but agar aap apni original chiz rakhtein hai, apne par vishwas rakhtein hai and apne kaam par dhyan dete hai to I think opportunities milti rehti hai”, Mohit continued.