Mumbai: Actor Mohit Malik and his wife Addite Malik have been blessed with a baby boy. The ‘parents of baby Milik’ took to social media announcing the news and thanking the universe. Also Read - Good News! TV Stars Mohit Malik And Addite Are All Set to Become Parents For The First Time

While Addite took to Instagram sharing a picture of herself holding her son, papa Mohit also shared an image holding Addite’s arm with blurred baby Milik in the background. Sharing the pictures, Addite and Mohit thanked the universe and wrote, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He’s Here and He’s Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik, Mohit & Addite.” Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi, Karishma Tanna, Nakuul Mehta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, to Perform at a Special Ganesh Chaturthi Program

Fans were quick to shower love. The comment section on both, Addite and Mohit’s posts is filled with wishes. Several celebrities including Manish Paul, Anita Hassanandani, comedian Bharti Singh also congratulated the duo. While Anita, who also became a mother earlier his month wrote, ‘Many many congratulations’ with a heart emoji, Manish Paul wrote, ‘Congraaaaaaaattttssssss.’ Also Read - Revealed! Faisal Khan wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded grand finale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Shirwaikar Malik (@additemalik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Malik (@mohitmalik1113)

It was in December 2020 that the actor duo announced that they were expecting their first child. Back then, Mohit took to social media announcing the news and shared a picture with Addite flaunting her baby bump. “As I place my hand on you… I say thank you ..for choosing us ! Thank you, lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thank you thank you thank you … so happy to share this with everyone. As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love,” he wrote.