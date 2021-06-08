Mumbai: Devon Ke Dev- Mahadev fame actor Mohit Raina has recently filed a complaint against four people who allegedly started Mohit Bachao (Save Mohit) campaign on social media. On orders of the Borivali Court, the complaint was registered against Mohit`s self-proclaimed well-wishers Sara Sharma and her friends Parveen Sharma, Aashiv Sharma, and Mithilesh Tiwari at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai under sections 384 IPC on June 6. Also Read - When Priyanka Chopra's Family Wanted Her to Marry Mouni Roy's ex, Mohit Raina aka Mahadev

According to the police, the four people have spread rumours saying Mohit’s life is in danger just like late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The case of criminal conspiracy, giving false information to the police, threatening and demanding ransom has been filed against the four. In April, Mohit had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Actor Mohit Raina Hospitalised After Testing Covid Positive, Urges People To 'Pray For Humanity'

“After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month. Every day I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them. Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side. Love MR,” he had written on Instagram. Also Read - Mrs Serial Killer Web Series Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Site

Apart from Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, Mohit is also known for featuring in the hit movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. He has also wowed audiences with his acting stint in the web show Kaafir.