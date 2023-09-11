Home

Entertainment

Mohit Raina Recalls Witnessing Crossfire In Kashmir During Childhood, Says ‘These Things Teach A Lot’

Mohit Raina Recalls Witnessing Crossfire In Kashmir During Childhood, Says ‘These Things Teach A Lot’

During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Mohit Raina recalled the terrifying situations that existed in Kashmir back in the day, during his childhood and how a simple everyday task like going to school turned into a nightmare.

Mohit Raina was last seen in the web-series ‘The Freelancer’.

Actor Mohit Raina left a mark with his iconic role as Lord Shiva in the television series Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Later, he rose to fame with Mahabharat and the 2019 film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The celebrated actor has won the hearts of many with his acting prowess. In recent times, the actor has revived his childhood memories of living in Kashmir that are still fresh down the memory lane of the actor. During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, he shared how a simple everyday task like going to school turned into a nightmare. He further revealed that it was a tough time for everyone who was caught in the crossfire and unaware of how they would come back.

Trending Now

Mohit Raina’s Petrifying Childhood Experience In Kashmir

In the interview, the actor was asked if he still misses his hometown, Kashmir, or not. Answering to this, the actor recalled terrifying situations that existed in Kashmir back in the day, during his childhood. Mohit Raina informed that he was 8 or 9 years old when he moved out of the valley. Back then, it was a tough time for everyone in Kashmir, however, he remembers everything. The actor even saw his school burning.

You may like to read

“These are very personal things, and I don’t think people can understand them, like going to the school in the morning and being unaware of how you will come back, or witnessing a firing,” he added.

Mohit Raina’s Childhood Connection With The Heroic Uniform

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor further stated that he has seen the army personnel since his childhood as they were always around. He added that he used to think very heroically of the uniform and of the army. This led him to play a lot of related roles and he never let go of any opportunity – whether big or small – that came his way.

The actor further expressed, “When you are an 8-year-old kid standing in a street with one of your parents and your sibling on the opposite end and there is firing going on in the middle, you understand that you have seen a lot in life. The men in uniform are trying to save civilians and are coming towards them, but the civilians are thinking that if those in uniform come towards them, the counterattack will also be on them. On the spur of the moment, you have to decide what to do and where to go. These things teach you a lot in life.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES