Mumbai: TV actor Mohit Raina is best known for his role as Lord Shiva in the famous serial Dev Ke Dev Mahadev shared a slew of photos with his wife Aditi. These are the first photos with his wife ever since he dropped their dreamy wedding pictures. The actor posted these photos on Valentine's Day to celebrate and cherish his love for his wife.

Sharing some candid pictures involving coffee, books, and chocolates, Mohit Raina captioned them, "सब कुछ (everything)," along with a red heart emoji. The two looked adorable in the pictures as they snuggled in one of them and posed casually in rest.

Take a look at Mohit Raina’s romantic post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

Soon after the post went viral, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Love is in the air #HappyValentinesDay.” While another user wrote, “oh my god….. Most beautiful couple in this universe without any doubt.” His friends from the industry reacted to the post as well. Loop Lapeta fame Shreya Dhawanthary wrote, “Arre Arre” with red heart emojis.

Mohit shared these special experiences from his life with his significant other from bike trips to beach walks to coffee dates. The TV actor who is extremely private about his life tied the knot in a secret affair with close friends and family in Rajasthan.

They look cute together, undoubtedly! Watch this space for more updates.