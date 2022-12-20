Mohit Raina Slams Divorce Reports as ‘Baseless’: ‘I am Happily Married’

Mohit Raina Slams Divorce Rumours: Mohit Raina recently slammed the divorce rumours about the trouble in paradise between him and wife Aditi Sharma. The actor called the reports as baseless and said he is happily married. Mohit, who is currently celebrating his wedding anniversary with Aditi in Himachal Pradesh, was appalled by the news. He denied all the claims about him and Aditi’s separation in an interview given to Indian Express. Mohit is better known for playing Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and an army officer in Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri – The Surgical Strike. The actor maintains a low-key about his marital life as his wife is not from tech background and not from showbiz.

MOHIT RAINA SLAMS DIVORCE RUMOURS

Mohit told the Indian Express, “I really don’t know from where it started, it was carried by an online portal. I am happily married and celebrating first anniversary in Himachal Pradesh. Just baseless news (sic).” Mohit and Aditi met through common friends and got married in a close-knit ceremony. The actor announced about the same on New Year 2022.

Mohit was last seen in the Amazon Prime Series Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

