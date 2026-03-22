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Mohit Suri on 8-hour shift debate: Recalls Emraan Hashmis 24-hour shoot amid Deepika Padukone row

Mohit Suri on 8-hour shift debate: Recalls Emraan Hashmi’s 24-hour shoot amid Deepika Padukone row

Amid the 8-hour shift debate sparked by Deepika Padukone, Mohit Suri recalls Emraan Hashmi shooting for 24 hours and urges focus on crew welfare too.

The conversation around work hours in Bollywood is far from over—and now, it has taken a more grounded turn. What began as a debate around actors wanting an eight-hour shift has slowly opened up into a bigger discussion about how the entire film industry functions behind the scenes.

At the centre of it earlier was Deepika Padukone, whose reported exit from big projects sparked conversations about work-life balance. Now, filmmaker Mohit Suri has stepped in with a perspective that goes beyond just actors—and his example goes straight back to a time when things worked very differently.

Mohit Suri on 8-hour shift debate: ‘Actors have worked 24 hours too’

Speaking in an interview, Mohit Suri shared that long working hours have always been part of filmmaking, especially when situations demand it. Recalling his experience during Awarapan, he spoke about working under tight schedules at an expensive location. He said, “I have had actors work 24 hours when needed… I remember Emraan Hashmi shot 24 hours with me.”

For Suri, the debate shouldn’t turn into an ego clash about who decides the shift. Instead, he believes the focus should be on how work actually happens on a film set.

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Bollywood work culture debate: Why Mohit Suri wants focus on crew, not just actors

What stands out in Suri’s take is his shift of focus from actors to the crew. He pointed out that while actors’ work hours are being discussed widely, the reality for technicians and crew members is often much tougher. According to him, even a 12-hour shift can stretch to 14 or 15 hours when you factor in preparation, packing up, and travel. Many crew members continue working long after the main shoot ends, often without the same level of attention or compensation.

Suri also shared his own early days as an assistant director, recalling how exhausting it was to wait for hours after pack-up while the rest of the team wrapped up work in difficult conditions.

Deepika Padukone 8-hour shift controversy: How the debate started

The current discussion gained momentum when reports suggested that Deepika Padukone stepped away from Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, reportedly due to disagreements over working hours and terms. Her reported preference for an eight-hour shift triggered strong reactions across the industry and social media. Some supported the idea of better work-life balance, while others questioned whether such limits are practical for big-budget films.

The debate also saw other actors like Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday sharing their views, making it a wider industry conversation.

Mohit Suri’s take: Balance over ‘ego’ in work-hour discussions

Suri believes the issue is being looked at too narrowly. He pointed out that focusing only on actors’ comfort misses the larger picture. According to him, if an eight-hour shift works, it’s welcome, but it should not ignore the reality of how film sets operate.

He also added that too much attention is being given to actors’ “beauty sleep,” while the struggles of the crew remain under-discussed. For him, the conversation should shift from ego to empathy.

This isn’t just about eight hours versus 24 hours. It’s about how an entire industry balances creativity with human effort.

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