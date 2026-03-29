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Mohit Suri recalls Shah Rukh Khans big compliment for Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara promotion strategy, We didnt have...

Mohit Suri recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s big compliment for Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara promotion strategy, ‘We didn’t have…’

Mohit Suri opens up about a surprising reaction from Shah Rukh Khan regarding Saiyaara’s promotional approach, highlighting how keeping the lead pair low-key created strong buzz before release.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda‘s 2025 romantic drama Saiyaara turned out to be a big surprise at the box office. The film not only impressed audiences with its emotional story but also grabbed attention for its unique promotion style. Instead of following the usual path of interviews and public appearances, the team kept the lead actors away from the spotlight before release. This simple yet different approach helped build curiosity among viewers. The strategy worked well and later even caught the attention of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who praised the idea during a personal interaction with filmmaker Mohit Suri.

What did Shah Rukh Khan say about Saiyaara’s strategy?

Mohit Suri recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan at a Diwali gathering hosted by Siddharth Anand. He shared, “They were doing their bit but not regular interviews, marketing and other stuff. This is not a PR thing. The great Shah Rukh Khan, when he met me at Pathaan and King director Siddharth Anand’s Diwali party, said this is the best thing we did.”

He further explained, “Because we didn’t have stars, we concentrated on making great music. We spent more time promoting music. We did not promote it through interviews or by sending actors out as everyone does. We spent that money on pushing music instead. And it all paid back. It all went very authentic.”

Why did makers choose this different approach?

The team focused more on music rather than traditional promotions. Songs created strong buzz before release which helped audience connect emotionally with film. By keeping actors away from constant media presence makers ensured curiosity stayed alive. This decision helped film stand out in crowded market filled with heavy promotions.

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About Saiyaara

Film follows journey of Krish Kapoor a passionate musician who finds connection with Vaani Batra a thoughtful writer. Their bond grows through music and emotions. Life takes an emotional turn when Vaani faces memory loss due to illness. Despite challenges love continues to stay strong leading to a touching reunion later.

How did Saiyaara perform at box office?

Saiyaara became a major success after release. The film collected around Rs 570 crore worldwide and about Rs 329 crore in India. It also emerged as one of the highest grossing romantic films in recent times. Positive word of mouth and strong music played key roles in its success.

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