Moj is an Indian video platform app just like TikTok that is created for netizens to showcase their creative talents. The app has started a campaign #MojwithRitviz. Ritviz is an internet music sensation and has been creating music for over the past five years. Some of his biggest hits include songs like Udd Gaye, Liggi, Jeet and Sage, each clocking over 20 million views. Most recently he was part of a mini-series documenting life in the lockdown. He has over 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The hashtag already saw over 200 million video plays, with celebrity influencers like Aadil Khan, Mukti Mohan, Shivani Kapila and many more have participated in the campaign.

While launching his album on Moj, Ritviz said: "It has been a great experience collaborating with Moj, especially given the restraints of the 30-second timeline for the songs. Keeping the audience and the trajectory of the app in mind, I am hopeful of connecting the right chord with the youth. It's young and funky while being soulful at the same time. The songs are a fusion while being unconventional. I have full faith that users on Moj will love these tracks and create some amazing content around them."

Moj is a home-grown regional language social media app just like TikTok and was developed in 30 hours, and reached 50 million users in 30 days. The Moj app is available in 15 Indian languages — Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani, Haryanvi and Urdu.

Moj was launched on Google Playstore on July 1 and has consistently ranked among the top apps on it. It is a Made in India app and the description on the play store reads as: Moj aims to bring a global community of creators to one platform so that users can meet “tens of millions of celebrities and talented artists” from around the world on the app and also get to make friends with young people from their city or neighborhood.