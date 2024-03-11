Home

Mom-to-be Alanna Panday Flaunts Baby Bump in New Sunkissed Photos From Babymoon in Mexico, PICS

Alanna Panday, soon-to-be mom dropped a set of sun-kissed pictures from her babymoon in Mexico's Tulum. She exuded unreal pregnancy glow in floral print beige crochet dress - See Pics

Ananya Panday dropped her pleasure in February 2024 upon learning that her cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor had announced their pregnancy. The ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan‘ star shared the video of her cousin announcing her pregnancy on Instagram Stories, and expressing her delight. The mom-to-be shared a series of maternity photos on her social media, on March 10, showing off her growing baby bulge along with an adorable message. She can be seen holding her growing baby belly in the photos, wearing a beige crochet dress with a floral motif. The caption on the post read, “Gender Reveal, Baby Shower and Baby Moon all in the same month. A little overwhelmed with planning stuff but also SOO excited (sic).”

Alanna Panday Flaunts Baby Bump in NEW PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

Alanna Panday’s latest photos received immense love from fans and followers. Her friends and family members dropped hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “You always gorgeous ❤but wish to see you smile on this beautiful time of life ❤you will look more adorable 😊 (sic).” Another user wrote, “So excited baby alaana is coming 😍😍(sic).” The third user said, “Looking so beautiful @alannapanday. Love from Uttrakhand District Nainital City Haldwani.” The fourth user wrote, “Damnnnn why so beautiful cutie 💋💋💋🔥🔥🔥🔥🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

Alanna and Ivor, dressed in all-white costumes, were seen unwinding on the beach. The soon-to-be parents were holding the mum-to-be’s growing baby bump in the first picture. The duo strikes some easy-breezy poses in the following pictures, with Ivor flashing his biggest smile and Alanna clutching a drink. The series of pictures ended with a picture of two cool beverages set out on a table. The caption on their babymoon photos from Bagatelle Tulum, Mexico read, “Mom & Dad .”

Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray on March 16, 2023, in the presence of their loved ones and friends in a picturesque wedding held in Mumbai. After celebrities like Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor posted previews of their weddings, model and influencer Alanna posted official wedding pictures on social media. Alanna looked stunning in a white lehenga on her wedding day, and she can be seen posing with US-based photographer Ivor in the photos. Alanna and Ivor are all set to enter the next phase of their lives. The parents-to-be announced their pregnancy on Instagram, including a picture of Alanna’s sonogram. Sydney Rose’s Turning Page served as the video’s background music, encapsulating Alanna and Ivor’s happy journey.

