Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone Flaunts Luscious Long Hair in New Look, Husband Ranveer Singh Has The ‘Cutest’ Reaction – See Pic

Ranveer Singh reacted to Deepika Padukone's new hairstyle. Taking to comment section, the actor dropped a cute comment for the actress.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is in a full mood for a makeover. The actress recently shared a rare selfie on her Instagram handle, which has taken the internet by storm. Deepika recently visited a salon and got a haircut. Taking to her official social media handle, the actress revealed her new look, and her husband Ranveer Singh is all hearts. Apart from Ranveer, fans also swamped the comment section of the actress and praised her for the new look.

Deepika Padukone’s New Look

In the picture, Deepika can be seen sitting down while a person fixed her hair. The actress can be seen smiling as she clicks a selfie. In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a blue shirt. Though the actress did not put any caption on the post, she added the hashtag–missed my long hair. She also added women getting haircuts.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer reacts to pic

As soon as the actress shared the picture, her husband Ranveer dropped an adorable comment ‘cute’. He also posted women getting a haircut and two hearts emojis. Apart from her husband, fans also spammed the comment section. While one fan wrote, “Deepika Padukone posting a selfie is always a win.” A comment read, “Momma being a hottie as well.” “Pregnancy has really made you more beautiful,” said an Instagram user.

About Deepika and Ranveer’s Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer have been together for more than a decade now. The couple is now set to embrace parenthood. Ranveer and Deepika have been featured in various movies including Bajirao Mastani, 83, and Raam Leela. The last couple was seen at the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Deepika and Ranveer’s Work Front

Deepika was last seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer is set to reprise the role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again. Apart from Singh, the movie will also feature Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

