Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, most of us are working from home and mom-to-be Dia Mirza is no different. As Mumbai is under strict restrictions amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Dia Mirza, on Saturday evening, took to social media sharing what her work from home is like. She shared a sunkissed selfie. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a floral outfit and minimal make-up. However, Dia did not reveal any detail about the project she is working on. Also Read - Mom-to-be Dia Mirza Doing Mild Workout At Her House Is An Inspiration For Many, Watch Video

Also Read - Dia Mirza Gives Back To Troll Who Questioned Her Pregnancy, Says 'Didn’t Marry Because I Was Expecting'

Dia Mirza has repeatedly shared what her schedule is like at home amid the tight covid restrictions in Mumbai. Earlier this month, she took to social media sharing clips from her workout session. In those videos, Dia was seen performing Yoga, doing some exercises and even some mild weight lifting. Also Read - Mommy-to-be Dia Mirza Slays Maternity Fashion in Rs 7,120 Breezy Summery Dress

Dia, who got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in February this year, recently took to social media announcing that she is expecting her first child. “Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb,” she wrote while announcing her pregnancy. The actor had also recently clarified that she did not marry Vaibhav Rekhi because she was expecting a child. This comes after a social media user commented on her post asking why should not the actor announced her pregnancy before the marriage. To this Dia Mirza responded by saying that this marriage is not the result of pregnancy and that they did not announce the pregnancy until they knew it was medically safe.