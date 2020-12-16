They say if you’ve got it, flaunt it and the latest maternity wear trend certainly does just that. Showing every curve of her pregnancy in a bodycon dress, Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Kareena Kapoor Khan epitomises the trend. Wearing a high-neck dress while posing for the camera, Bebo rocked a blue fitted dress for the shoot of her radio show What Women Want. She emphasises her baby bump with a figure-hugging dress. Also Read - ‘Two of us on Sets’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump While Sporting a Pink Sports Bra

Kareena’s maxi dress featured a turtleneck and puffy sleeves. She further styled this with a simple pair of black strappy heels and an elastic belt that gave her dress a shape to her belly. With subtle makeup, blushed cheeks, the actor completed the look with blow-dried hair. Also Read - Year-Ender 2020: 8 Bollywood Celebs And Their Unique Pregnancy Announcements

Have a look at the pictures and videos shared by one of the paps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

The actor is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan. In December, Bebo has completed seven months of her maternity period and adorable pictures of her flaunting baby bump are going viral on social media. She was even seen cradling her baby bump as she walked in front of the paps.

Kareena and Saif announced they are pregnant with their second child in August 2020. In a statement, they wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. — Saif and Kareena.”

Kareena’s dress is just perfect for low-key evening parties or on a day out with friends. What are your thoughts on her look?