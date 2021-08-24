Mumbai: Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP has finally unveiled the much-awaited look of Neha Dhupia as a pregnant cop from their upcoming direct-to-digital thriller, ‘A Thursday’ with Blue Monkey Films. Directed and written by Behzad Khambata, the film is based on unthinkable events taking place on A Thursday. Taking to her social media, Neha Dhupia shared her own look, “Bridging the gap between real and reel life thank you @behzu @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @bluemonkey_film @hasanainhooda for giving me all the support and believing in us this one for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger ❤️ #ACPCatherineAlvarez #Athursday 📸 @ragininath12 @ayeshakhanna20”.Also Read - Neha Dhupia Sets Gorgeous Maternity Style in Rs 24,000 Kaftan Dress

Neha Dhupia will be essaying the role of a pregnant cop, named ACP Catherine Alvarez. Looking all set to be the boss lady that she is off-screen as well, her intriguing character will be something to look out for. She was quoted saying: “I signed this beautiful film before I was pregnant, and as an actor and a woman, I find it amazing for the makers and director to incorporate my pregnancy as a part of the character. There is nothing more satisfying for me than doing what I love every day, even with one baby in hand and one in the tummy! My first child taught me that there is truly nothing a mom can’t do, and this pregnancy is a strong validation of that learning.” Also Read - Pregnant Neha Dhupia Does Natarajasna Like a Pro, Sets Major Fitness Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)



The film encapsulates a story of an intelligent playschool teacher, who takes as a hostage, 16 toddlers. The thriller also boasts a star cast in the likes of Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao in important roles. A Thursday is being produced by RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films. Also Read - Neha Dhupia On Her Pregnancy: 'Angad Bedi Got Covid-19 When I Was Pregnant, Hard Is Understatement'