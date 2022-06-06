Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Babymoon in Italy: Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying her babymoon with her husband, Anand Ahuja in Italy. The actress has been sharing glimpses from her vacation where the lovebirds can be seen having a gala time together. Recently the mom-to-be shared a peek from her pool time with hubby. The actress who is currently in her third trimester shared a new video from her pool time with Anand Ahuja. The clip shows Sonam wearing a cute bikini top. She can be seen flaunting her bare baby bump, as she chills by the pool with Anand. In the caption she wrote: “Under the Tuscan sun.. with my (world emoji) @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal (sic)”Also Read - Pregnant Sonam Kapoor Embraces Her Baby Bump in All Black Bodycon Bodice, See Mirror Selfie

Sonam’s husband Anand also shared some stylish photos of the couple enjoying their babymoon in Italy. In the pictures Sonam looked gorgeous as ever in a white outfit which she paired with a golden necklace and cool black shades. Her pregnancy glow is quite evident in the photos. Anand, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white t-shirt and olive green jacket. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Looks Cute as She Rubs Belly in Adorable Wedding Anniversary-Mother’s Day Post By Anand Ahuja -Watch

Anand captioned the photos as: Along with the lovely photos, Sonam wrote, ‘Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor , bestest pregers person ever #portraitmode #nofilter #iphone13pro’ Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Prepares Dessert to Satisfy Her Cravings, Fans Say, 'Pregnancy Glow Spotted' - Watch Video

Earlier, Sonam had shared a cute video flaunting her perfect pregnancy glow and makeup-free look. She was wearing a black bodysuit and looked beyond beautiful. Sonam also accessorized her black outfit with golden jewelry.

Sonam-Anand got married in 2018 and recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary. The couple will be welcoming their first child in the fall.