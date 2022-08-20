Alia Bhatt Pregnancy Glow: Alia Bhatt on Friday was papped outside Karan Johar’s office in Mumbai. The to-be mom was dressed in an adorable sky blue coloured dress as she flaunted her baby bump. She also wore a white shirt over her dress and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Alia kept her hair down and was seen sans any makeup, however one just can’t miss the pregnancy glow on her face.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's 'Insensitive' Comment About Pregnant Alia Bhatt Slammed by Netizens

The glowing mom-to-be Alia happily posed for the paps as they greeted her, before heading for home in her car the actress stopped and obliged the photogs.

Watch Alia Bhatt posing outside Karan Johar’s office

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Besides Alia her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar were also clicked by the paparazzi. Both the men looked dapper in black. Karan wore a black blazer on top of a black tee-shirt and a pair of trousers. He also wore a pair of eye glasses as he posed for the cameras. Ayan on the other hand was seen donning a black tee-shirt with a pair of matching pants and white sneakers. He too was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Scroll down to see the pics

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited mythological fantasy sci-fi film Brahmastra. The movie will be soon hitting the theatres on the 9th of September. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film features an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in cameo roles. The movie is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.