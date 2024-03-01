Home

Mommy-to-Be Deepika Padukone Gets Mobbed At Jamnagar Airport, Husband Ranveer Singh Comes to Rescue – Watch Viral Video

After announcing pregnancy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Jamnagar airport where they were mobbed by fans. However, Ranveer Singh turned bodyguard for her wife and tried to protect her.

Ranveer Singh tries to protect Deepika Padukone as the couple gets mobbed at the airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have grabbed the headlines ever since they announced their pregnancy. The couple on Thursday revealed that they are expecting their first child. Post the announcement, the couple made their first appearance when they were spotted at the Jamnagar airport to attend the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. However, as the couple arrived at the Jamnagar, they were mobbed by fans, who wanted to click pictures and selfies.

What caught everyone’s attention was when Ranveer Singh turned bodyguard and tried to hold Deepika’s hand and helped her to make her way to their car. Adorably, the actor even wrapped his arms around her wife to protect her from the crowd. Ranveer appeared joyous, his grin seemingly uncontainable as he enthusiastically waved to fans. They were accompanied by security personnel who ensured that the crowd maintained a respectful distance.

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH | Gujarat | Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/D9QQ8KXEZs — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Deepika – Ranveer Announce Pregnancy

On Thursday, the power couple of Bollywood gave a huge surprise to all their fans when they announced that they were expecting their first child. Recently, a bunch of rumours surfaced online that the actress was hiding her baby bump with her shimmery Sabyasachi saree when she presented an award at the BAFTA Awards. According to a report by The Week, the actress is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy. Now, the couple has confirmed the news second trimester of her pregnancy. After the announcement, congratulatory messages from people across the B-town started pouring in.

After the announcement, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted for the first time at the Mumbai airport as they departed from the city. Deepika exuded radiance in a white dress complemented by a matching sweater, whereas Ranveer chose a white sweatshirt paired with pants. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have collaborated on projects such as Goliyon Ka Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.