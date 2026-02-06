Home

Mona Singh honoured as Clutter Breaker of the Year at ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026 has honoured Bollywood actress Mona Singh with Clutter Breaker of the Year award.

In a grand evening dedicated to recognising inspiring journeys and strong performers, Zee Media Corporation hosted the 4th edition of ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026 at The Fairmont, Mumbai, on February 6. The prestigious platform celebrates individuals who have created a strong impact through their work, determination, and vision.

While ZEE Samvad has honoured many individuals before, this year, the spotlight also fell on versatile actress Mona Singh. She was awarded the title of ‘Clutter Breaker of the Year’ for consistently choosing roles that stand out and challenge conventions. Whether it was for her iconic role in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, 3 idiots or now in Border 2, she has explored all platforms, from television and films to OTT. Mona has built a reputation for bringing authenticity and depth to every character she portrays.

Mona Singh was felicitated by Zee Media CRO Manish Seth and Nexus Alliance Advertising founder Jogesh Bhutani.

About Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award

Zee Media Corporation, India’s first and largest news network, proudly announces the 4th edition of ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes, scheduled for February 6, 2026, at The Fairmont, Mumbai. This marquee event initiative recognises individuals whose courage, innovation, and dedication have made a meaningful impact on society.

The platform celebrates changemakers across a wide spectrum of categories— spanning excellence in space research, healthcare, business leadership, AI innovation, sports, aviation, mountaineering, music, cinema, philanthropy, fintech, and exemplary achievements in cricket. Each category has been thoughtfully curated to recognize people who are shaping industries, breaking barriers, and creating meaningful social impact.

Together, these awards celebrate the diversity of achievement and the shared spirit of courage, talent, and contribution that defines every Real Hero.

The event will bring together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers, and members of the media fraternity, fostering meaningful dialogue through the Samvad segment. Conversations will examine themes such as leadership in times of transformation, the shifting landscape of innovation, and the role of authentic storytelling in shaping a forward-looking India.

This year’s event was graced by Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane, Mangla Mani, Mithoon Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anu Malik, Sonu Sood, among others.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured a distinguished array of achievers, from luminaries like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, to trailblazers such as Paralympian Navdeep Singh and countless other changemakers whose journeys continue to inspire and shape society.

