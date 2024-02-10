Mona Singh's FIRST Big Fat Cheque For 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' Was...

Home

Mona Singh revealed that she was 'shocked' when the channel told her about her pay for 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin,' BUT she was happy to be on board after several auditions.

Mona Singh has carved a niche for herself with Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and even Bulbul Jauhari in Made In Heaven 2. Fans laud her every time she makes an appearance on television. Mona is well-known for playing the role of Jasmeet Walia, also known as Jassi, in the film Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Fans still recall Mona as Jassi, and the audience’s perception of her remains current even though the program has been off the air for more than 15 years. After nearly two years of auditions in Mumbai, Mona revealed in a recent interview about her first TV show’s selection process and whopping pay cheque.

Mona Singh’s FIRST Salary For ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’

Mona Singh was ‘shocked’ when Sony TV channel told her first sizable salary for Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. During an interview with Entertainment Live, she said that she was living two lives – one as her character and the other as the real her. She revealed that Sony TV picked her instead of the production company behind the show because of her impressive audition tape. Singh said, “For me, it was a shocker because they had not hired me on a per-day basis, they were keeping me on a package basis. They offered me Rs 1.5 lakhs a month. I was like, ‘Kya!'”

Mona added that she straight away went up to an STD booth to inform her parents about her salary. “I went to the STD booth since my phone had run out of battery. I called my parents and I was crying inconsolably. I was like, ‘Mumma, guess what? Merko Rs 1.5 lakh mil rahe hain (I am getting Rs 1.5 lakh) My mom was like, ‘What!’ I told her, ‘You go and shop wherever you want to, buy whatever you want to.’ She couldn’t believe it, she was like, ‘Chotuuuu, itna kamayegi.'”

Mona Singh Got a Hike a Month Later For ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin?’

Did you know Mona Singh got an appraisal a month later for Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin? She said, “After the show was released and everything was going well, I got a call that the channel head, Sunil Lulla, wants to meet you at his office. I thought they were firing me. Sometimes you do not realise your worth and even I didn’t know how big a star I have become. So, I went to meet him and he told me, ‘We think we are not paying you enough. Hum tumhaare 2 lakh aur badha rahe hain.’ I was like ‘What!!!’ So, I was getting Rs 3.5 lakh per month. After Jassi was over, they signed me for exclusivity.”

Even though Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin rose to prominence on Indian television in the early 2000s, viewers were only familiar with and adored the character Jassi—they were unaware of the actor portraying her until she underwent a transition in the program. Mona, though, never felt guilty about passing up the fame.

