Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot enter Farah Khan’s The 50 as a special anniversary surprise

Reality TV has always played a special role in Bhojpuri actress Monalisa’s life, and now it’s coming full circle. The actress, who shot to nationwide fame after her stint on Bigg Boss, is once again stepping into the spotlight, this time with her husband, actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The couple has officially joined Farah Khan’s upcoming reality show The 50, and the story behind their entry is as filmi as it gets.

How did Monalisa and Vikrant get The 50 offer?

On their 9th wedding anniversary, Monalisa and Vikrant shared a fun video on Instagram, wishing each other and recalling how the world watched their wedding live on television. In the clip, Monalisa jokes, “Yar ye Colors walon ko na hame anniversary gift den chahiye.” Moments later, the doorbell rings, and the couple receives a special surprise: tickets to participate in The 50.

Sharing the excitement with fans, they captioned the post, “The Lion ka gift mila hai – The 50 ka ticket! Dekhte hai ab yeh gift kya adventure laata hai (sic).” The announcement instantly grabbed attention, with fans thrilled to see the couple return together to a reality show format.

What did fans and celebrities say?

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages. Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh was quick to react, writing, “Congratulations ❤️ eagerly waiting to see you both together on screen.” Many fans also expressed excitement about watching Monalisa and Vikrant navigate challenges as a team, especially after following their journey for nearly a decade.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Who else is joining Farah Khan’s The 50?

Apart from Monalisa and Vikrant, several popular faces have already been confirmed. Social media star Mr. Faisu and television actor Karan Patel are officially part of the show. Prince Narula has reportedly signed the contract as well, according to Filmibeat. Divya Agarwal also confirmed her participation, saying, “Stepping into THE 50 with excitement, curiosity and intention.”

According to BB Tak, Digvijay Singh Rathee and Chahat Pandey are also expected to enter the show, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Which celebrities are rumoured to join next?

The rumour mill is working overtime. Names doing the rounds include Archana Gautam, Ridhi Dogra, Mallika Sherawat, Vivian Dsena, Jay Bhanushali, Nisha Rawal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, Pratik Sehajpal, Sreesanth, Ashmit Patel, Nikki Tamboli, Kim Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Shiv Thakare, Uorfi Javed and Emiway.

Where and when can viewers watch The 50?

The 50 will air on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar. With celebrity contestants, intense challenges and Farah Khan at the helm, the show promises drama, entertainment and plenty of surprises, starting with Monalisa and Vikrant’s much-loved return to reality television.