Monday Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s Alpha leads despite big drop; Baby Do Die Do struggles; Welcome to the Jungle crosses Rs 117 crore

The Monday box office saw a sharp dip across the board as the weekend boost wore off. While Alia Bhatt's Alpha retained the top spot despite a big fall, films like Baby Do Die Do, Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2, and Maa Inti Bangaram witnessed expected weekday declines.

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Alpha, Baby Do Die Do, Welcome to the Jungle

The Monday box office brought the usual weekday slowdown, with all films witnessing a sharp dip in collections after a strong Sunday. While Alia Bhatt’s Alpha continued to lead the pack despite a significant drop, Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do struggled to gain momentum. Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle also saw a decline, whereas Cocktail 2 and Maa Inti Bangaram continued their modest run.

Alpha box office collection Day 4

YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film, Alpha, witnessed a major dip on its first Monday after a healthy weekend. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer earned ₹3.85 crore on Day 4, down from ₹13.25 crore on Sunday. Despite the drop, the film remained Monday’s highest grosser, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 37.85 crore.

Baby Do Die Do box office collection Day 4

Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do continued to struggle at the ticket windows. After earning ₹83 lakh on Sunday, the film collected just Rs 41 lakh on its first Monday, registering a nearly 50 per cent decline. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 1.81 crore. Mounted on an estimated budget of Es 25 crore, the film is yet to find its footing at the box office.

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection Day 11

Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle also experienced the expected weekday drop. The comedy entertainer collected Rs 2.65 crore on its second Monday, compared to Rs 9.75 crore on Sunday. With this, the film’s 11-day domestic total has reached Rs 117.55 crore.

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 18

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, Cocktail 2 continued its steady but slow run. On its third Monday (Day 18), the romantic drama earned Rs 40 lakh, taking its overall domestic box office collection to Rs 92.95 crore. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.

Maa Inti Bangaram box office collection Day 18

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action drama Maa Inti Bangaram collected Rs 39 lakh on its third Monday. Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, the film has now amassed Rs 20.25 crore at the domestic box office after 18 days in theatres.

With weekdays setting in, it remains to be seen which of these films can maintain momentum until the next weekend, while Alpha continues to lead the current box office race despite its expected Monday decline.